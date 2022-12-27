These Legal Cases Shocked Hip-Hop in 2022

In 2022, several hip-hop artists had to perform on the biggest stage on Earth—the courtroom.

Arguably, one of the most shocking criminal cases to happen this year was the YSL racketeering case against Young Thug, Gunna and 26 YSL codefendants. Thugger is still fighting his case, but Gunna was released after making a plea deal with prosecutors. This prompted critics to accuse the Atlanta rapper of snitching on Thug and other members of the YSL collective. However, Gunna's attorney, Steve Sadow, insisted that the Georgia-bred rapper didn't snitch and won't have to testify in the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) case. The YSL RICO trial is set to start on Jan. 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, the Tory Lanez trial for the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion was the most talked about criminal case in Los Angeles. Some of the most shocking moments during the trial came from Megan's former friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, who refused to answer any questions about Tory's actions on the night of the July 2020 shooting. Additionally, an eyewitness, who watched the altercation from his bedroom, testified on the stand that he saw a woman fire the first shot. This raised speculation regarding Harris' involvement in the incident. In the end, Tory was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence following the shooting where Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both of her feet during a heated argument. Tory had previously pleaded not guilty to the aforementioned charges.

Finally, the shooting death of Takeoff has left the hip-hop community in mourning. The Migos member was an innocent bystander who was shot during a dispute outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. The incident initially transpired inside of the venue. Police have arrested Patrick Xavier Clark and charged him with murder for the shooting. Another man, Cameron Joshua, was also arrested in connection to Takeoff's slaying and was charged with felony possession of a weapon. Hopefully, Takeoff's family will receive justice in this case.

Other rappers like Kodak Black, A$AP Rocky, Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd and more found themselves center stage in a court of law as well. Here's a list of legal cases that shocked hip-hop in 2022.