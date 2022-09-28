PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested, Shooter’s Father Wanted by Police – Report

UPDATE (Sept. 28):

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed Freddie Lee Trone is wanted in connection with the murder of PnB Rock.

"The Los Angeles Police Department’s South Bureau Homicide Division detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect responsible for murder," the LAPD said in a statement released via their Facebook page. "On Monday, September 12, 2022, Rakim Allen, aka PNB Rock, arrived at a restaurant located at the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue with his girlfriend. As they were having lunch, a suspect entered the restaurant and approached Allen. The suspect shot Allen and removed some of his property. The suspect also demanded property from Allen’s girlfriend. The suspect fled the location in an awaiting vehicle. Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as being a person involved in the murder of Rakim Allen. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance."

See Freddie Trone's mugshot below.

ORIGINAL POST (Sept. 28):

Police have reportedly made an arrest in connection to the murder of PnB Rock just hours after naming one of the suspects.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), a short time after the Los Angeles Police Department named a suspect in the fatal shooting, authorities have reportedly taken a 17-year-old male suspect into custody and named him as the shooter, according to TMZ. The previously identified suspect, Freddie Lee Trane, is named as the teen suspect's father and was reportedly the getaway driver in the incident.

According to sources, the duo were in the parking lot of Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles when PnB Rock arrived with his girlfriend to dine at the famed eatery on the afternoon of Sept. 12. The sources also revealed the getaway vehicle used in the shooting was burned, presumably to get rid of evidence.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

PnB Rock was shot and killed during an apparent attempted robbery while eating at Roscoe's with his girlfriend. According to police, a masked gunman entered the restaurant and demanded items from the rap-crooner. Words were exchanged and Rock was shot multiple times before the assailant took items from Rock, fled the restaurant and escaped in an awaiting vehicle.

Speculation initially centered around whether or not a photo PnB Rock's girlfriend posted on social media that displayed their location was a factor in his death. According to the updated reports, the incident appears to be a random act of violence.