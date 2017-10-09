Trending:
C. Vernon Coleman II
A New Hip-Hop Movement Brewing in New York, and Everybody Knows
Van Jones Fights for Civil Rights and Loves Hip-Hop
Lil Yachty Is Out to Claim What He Deserves Ahead of Lil Boat 3
Future Interview: Read His Exclusive XXL Magazine Cover Story
Lil Tjay's Harmonized Pain Elevates His Streaming Success
How Pop Smoke Became One of New York's Hottest Rappers
Doja Cat Wants to Be Taken Seriously as a Rapper
Travis Scott Talks Family and Career in XXL's Winter 2019 Issue
Moneybagg Yo, Ugly God and More Sound Off on Ghostwriting
Blac Youngsta Recites Classic Movie Lines
Comethazine, Dreezy, Lil Keed and More Reveal Jobs Before Rap
Pardison Fontaine Draws Songs on His Under8ed Project
The Come Up: Jack Harlow Feels He Can Be as Big as Travis Scott
O.T. Genasis Plans to Get More Personal With Alarm Album
Lil Keed Wants to Use Rap to Open More Doors
Lil Baby's Future in Hip-Hop Is Already Written
Juice Wrld Is on a Mission to Change the World One Step at a Time
Damian Lillard Is Beyond Competing for Best Rapper in the NBA
Rapsody Aims to Be Legendary While Bringing Balance to Hip-Hop
Yung Bans Paints Songs on His Misunderstood Album
Lil Yachty Blasts VMAs for Not Nominating Him
I'm upset.
C. Vernon Coleman II
J. Cole Is Training to Be an NBA Player, Says Master P
Hoop dreams.
C. Vernon Coleman II
Logic Says Joe Budden’s Words Led to His Depression
Logic speaks.
C. Vernon Coleman II
Future and Lil Uzi Vert Drop New Songs "Over Your Head," "Patek"
Finally, Hendrix and Uzi give their fans what they've been waiting for.
Aleia Woods
Lil Uzi Vert's 25 Best Guest Verses
From Playboi Carti's "Shoota" to Juice Wrld's "Wasted" and more, here are Lil Uzi Vert's best guest verses.
C. Vernon Coleman II
Lil Uzi, Pop Smoke Producer JW Lucas Disrespects Breonna Taylor
JW Lucas is under major fire for his comments.
Aleia Woods
The 13 Best New Songs This Week
Tap in.
Robby Seabrook III
YG Says Police Raided His House and Drew Guns on His Children
YG recounts police officers drawing guns on his family during a house raid.
Aleia Woods
Future and Lil Uzi Vert Didn't Drop a Mixtape, People Are Pissed
Future and Lil Uzi fans are venting on social media.
Aleia Woods
Shoreline Mafia and More: New Projects This Week
Fire. Pure, fire.
Aleia Woods
Kanye West and Kim K Have Been Living Apart for a Year: Report
Looks like KimYe have been separated for quite some time.
Aleia Woods
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Asks Judge to Attend Birth of Their Child
The judge will make the decision if Nicki's husband can witness her give birth.
Aleia Woods
Report: 6ix9ine Hasn't Completed 300 Hours of Community Service
6ix9ine is a few steps away from being a free man.
These Rappers Prove Best Friends Do Exist in Hip-Hop
From Young Thug and Gunna to A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator and more, here's a look at the best friendships in rap right now.
Kemet High
