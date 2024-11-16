Hip-Hop Reacts to Jake Paul Defeating Mike Tyson in Boxing Fight

The long-awaited, much-hyped boxing match between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and social media star Jake Paul finally arrived after a surprise slap at weigh-ins, accusations the match was scripted and candid interviews. Paul defeated Tyson for the win, which has sparked many reactions from the hip-hop community.

Rappers Sound Off on Mike Tyson Losing Against Jake Paul

On Friday (Nov. 15), the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight went down live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Streamed live on Netflix, the bout has been a spectacle in the making. While there was no knockout, Paul, 27, was the victor after going eight rounds against Iron Mike, who was breathing heavy at times during the fight.

All three judges ruled the fight in favor of Paul. The scores were 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73. Following Paul's win, his professional record improved to 11-1 while Tyson dropped to 50-7.

Freddie Gibbs, Boosie BadAzz, Meek Mill, Lil Pump, Babyface Ray and more shared their thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the match carried on and ultimately, Paul was decided as the winner.

"F*ck that fight. Still the goat," Freddie Gibbs posted along with a photo sitting beside Tyson.

"They set Unc up ….," Meek Mill tweeted.

"RESPECT TO JAKE PAUL F*CK ALL THESE HATERS THIS KID DID HIS SH*T," Lil Pump added.

"Mike old as hell man," Babyface Ray said.

The much-talked-about fight was first announced by Netflix back in March and scheduled for July. However, the 58-year-old Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight and the match was postponed. The fight was later rescheduled for Nov. 15.

On Nov. 7, Netflix premiered the first two episodes of Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, a two-episode documentary chronicling the lead-up to the fight that was narrated by Ice-T.

On Thursday (Nov. 14), Tyson slapped Paul during the face-off after Paul stepped on Iron Mike’s foot causing a scene and adding anticipation for the fight. Initially slated to be an exhibition, the fight has since been sanctioned as a professional boxing match.

Check out rappers sounding off on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below.

