Hip-Hop Artists Who’ve Gone Diamond

In 2018, not long after Drake dropped the video for “God’s Plan,” he said it was one of the most important things he’s ever done. One year later, the Grammy Award-winning lead single from Scorpion helped the megastar earn his first diamond plaque. The Recording Industry Association of America recently announced that “God’s Plan,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for more than 11 weeks, has officially been certified 11 times platinum.

With his latest accomplishment, Drizzy joins an exclusive club that features only less than 20 other rappers, including Eminem and Tupac Shakur, who both have reached diamond status at least a couple of times. To reach diamond status, an artist must sell at least 10 million copies of a single or album.

Slim Shady, one of the highest-selling and all-around most successful hip-hop artists ever, has crafted a number of albums and singles that have sold in excess of 10 million copies. He's earned diamond plaques for the Rihanna-assisted “Love the Way You Lie,” 2010’s “Not Afraid” and his classic anthem “Lose Yourself,” as well as the albums The Eminem Show and The Marshall Mathers LP. As a result of collaborations with pop stars like Justin Bieber, Robin Thicke and Katy Perry, Southern legends like Ludacris, T.I. and Juicy J have also landed spots in the diamond club.

Music’s most streamed genre has produced several diamond-selling acts, including OutKast, Beastie Boys, The Black Eyed Peas and others. Check out all of the rappers who have gone diamond below.