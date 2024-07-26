Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Violates Hotel’s Dress Code With Her Latest Skimpy Outfit

Ye's wife Bianca Censori violates a Los Angeles hotel's dress code with her latest skimpy outfit this week.

Ye's Wife Bianca Censori Ignores Dress Code

On Thursday (July 25), Ye's wife Bianca Censori was spotted by TMZ wearing yet another unbelievably skimpy outfit while out to lunch. As she was dining at Los Angeles' luxurious Chateau Marmont hotel, Censori instead opted for a flimsy micro bikini that barely contained her chest. Ye was in tow as the couple grabbed lunch then reportedly went into a studio together. XXL confirmed that the hotel has a casual chic and polished dress code.

This is now just the latest lewd sighting of Bianca Censori in recent weeks. On July 17, Bianca Censori really pushed the envelope when she was spotted wearing a nearly sheer shirt with no bra and no pants, just a pair of skin-colored undergarments. Ye, of course, was fully clothed and wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. On July 16, she was photographed leaving an L.A. tanning salon with a transparent shirt and no bra underneath. She was also sporting nearly see-through shorts. Then on July 13, the married couple were spotted eating at Bludso's BBQ in Los Angeles, with Bianca wearing a tiny bikini top that barely covered her breasts.

Ye Decides to Shield Wife From Paparazzi

While people have seen a lot of Bianca Censori these past few days, Ye attempted to shield his wife from the paps during a lunch date on Tuesday (July 23). Apparently, Ye didn't want any photos taken of Censori that day, even though Censori was wearing one of her signature tan, translucent outfits with a baseball cap and some heels. It was somehow less revealing than many of her other previous ’fits, but Ye didn't care. Photos show Ye pushing Bianca behind him to prevent the paps from snapping photos of her.

