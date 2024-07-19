Bianca Censori Goes Pantless on Lunch Date With Ye

Ye's wife Bianca Censori stepped out for a recent lunch date with the rapper and wasn't wearing any pants.

Bianca Goes Pantsless in Public

Bianca Censori continues to test the limits of decency when it comes to her daily attire. On Wednesday (July 17), the couple was spotted at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles where they grabbed a bite to eat, according to TMZ. In photos of the outing, which can be seen below, Bianca is wearing a nearly sheer shirt with no bra. She doesn't have on any pants, just a pair of nude-color panties, and is wearing high heels. Ye, of course, is fully clothed and wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Bianca Censori's Lewd Outfits This Week

Ye and Bianca have made headlines multiple times this week for Bianca's eye-popping outfits. On Saturday (July 13), they were seen at Bludso's BBQ in Los Angeles where Bianca was sporting an itty bitty bikini top that barely covered her breasts. On Tuesday (July 16), she was photographed leaving an L.A. tanning salon with a transparent shirt and no bra underneath. She was also sporting nearly see-through shorts.

Bianca's racy outfits are nothing new. It has become so much of a topic, her family reportedly is concerned that Ye might be negatively influencing her to dress this way.

