BossMan Dlow Talks New Album Chicken Talkin Bastard, Motivating With His Money Talk and the Street Code on Snitching

BossMan Dlow is full of motion. With viral hits and plenty of tracks motivating people to get to the money, the Port Salerno, Fla. rapper has become one of the top go-getters in the rap game.

The former 2024 XXL Freshman just released his sophomore album, Chicken Talkin Bastard, via Alamo Records/Sony Music Entertainment. The 16-song collection features the southern spitter delivering rhymes about securing the bag over trap music-inspired bounce music.

"I'm feeling good right now," he tells XXL of the album's release. "I'm back."

The album boasts big-name guest features including DaBaby, G Herbo, Trey Songz, OJ Da Juiceman and more. Standout tracks include the title song "Chicken Talkin Bastard" featuring YKNiece, "How I'm Livin'," "Nothin' Like Me," "Let's Go Get Em" and the Trey Songz-assisted "You So Pressure," featuring a sample of Keith Sweat's 1987 R&B classic "Make It Last Forever." However, the project's biggest hit is the viral song "Motion Party," a big spender anthem sampling Khia's 2002 classic "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)."

While money is the motivation for Dlow, he insists you don't need lots of cash to be motivated.

"Basically, it's like you don't have to have money to have motion," he shares. "You could be broke, as long as you got the drive to get up and go get some money every day as long as you stay focused, save some money, that's motion."

"I'm a motion rapper. I rap motion," he states. "If you woke up today and thought you just gon' be lazy and you put [my album on], you'll be alright."

One of hip-hop's biggest topics as of late is snitching, which Dlow addresses on "99 Problems": "Ni**a, f**k 12, I can't hang around no rats."

He doubles down on the issue and says it's no-no in the streets.

"You got regular citizens out here that will snitch, you know what I'm saying," he says. "And it's like, I don't know, you just can't, whatever, I feel like they are just regular citizens. They gon' do that, you know what I'm saying. But when you're in the streets and you're with the street movement, once something go wrong, it ain't no telling on the next person, you just can't do that. That's just rule No. 1, that's it."

See which multiplatinum rapper motivates BossMan Dlow, a wild moment he witnessed on tour and more in his interview with XXL below.

Watch BossMan Dlow's Interview With XXL

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