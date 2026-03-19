The Ultimate 2026 Festival Guide for Hip-Hop Fans

It's that time of year when your favorite rappers rock the mic at some of the most popular music festivals worldwide.

One of the largest rap festivals, Rolling Loud, will hosts its three-day event in Orlando, Fla., from May 8 to 10. The headlining acts this year include YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Don Toliver and Playboi Carti. But other artists like Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, Pooh Shiesty, Luh Tyler, Sexyy Red and more will also hit the stage.

Speaking of Sexyy Red, she is going to be busy this summer. The St. Louis rapper will perform at several festivals, including Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., and the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans during the July 4th weekend.

Also embarking on a festival run are Virginia's own the Clipse. Pusha T and No Malice are making several appearances at different music fests this summer, including Coachella, the Governors Ball in New York City, Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tenn., and Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Other rappers showing up at some cool music festivals include Jay-Z who is headlining the 2026 Roots Picnic along with The Roots in Philadelphia, Three 6 Mafia are performing on the touring Tacos & Tequila Festival, Nas is appearing at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Baby Keem and A$AP Rocky are headlining the Governors Ball on two separate nights.

So check out XXL's Ultimate 2026 Festival Guide for Hip-Hop Fans below.

Get our free mobile app