E-40, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins and More Bring Rap Nostalgia to SeaWorld San Diego This Summer and Fans Are Loving It

E-40, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins and more have been selling out SeaWorld San Diego this summer as the Southern California location of the theme park has put a deliberate spotlight on nostalgic hip-hop.

As part of their annual Summer Concert series, SeaWorld San Diego has tapped the likes of the aforementioned acts plus Dem Franchize Boyz, Ashanti, Ginuwine, Soulja Boy, Paul Wall, Jordin Sparks and Warren G for their 2026 lineup.

This is their second summer mainly focusing on hip-hop, though they've been doing the series for some years now. The staff told Rolling Stone in 2025 following viral moments with Ying Yang Twins and Bow Wow, "One of the things we both noticed [last year] was that hip-hop and R&B have this multi-generational feel to them. It’s particularly this genre where it’s millennial, it’s throwback…these hits that were the soundtrack of your life."

The series has been a viral hit thanks in part to how seemingly random it is to see beloved acts performing at SeaWorld, as well as the fact the audience in every performance has been packed to the brim with everyone from kids to grandmas dancing in the crowd.

Check out all of the performances from this summer so far below, plus the full lineup for the rest of the summer. Admission to the show is included with a ticket to the park and tickets are available now here.

Watch Ying Yang Twins, Bow Wow, Dem Franchise Boyz and E-40 Perform at SeaWorld San Diego

Ying Yang Twins

Bow Wow & Dem Franchize Boyz

E-40

LINEUP

July 18 - Ashanti

July 25 - Soulja Boy & Paul Wall

August 8 - Too $hort & Warren G

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