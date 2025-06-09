Every Rapper Who Turned Heads on the 2025 BET Awards Red Carpet

GloRilla, Doechii, Skilla Baby and more rappers from all corners of the game turned heads on the 2025 BET Awards red carpet tonight.

Which rappers showed out on the BET Awards Red Carpet?

As the hype surrounding one of the culture's biggest nights continued to reach a fever pitch on Monday (June 9), hip-hop understood the assignment. Rap's finest showed out in their flyest threads on the stroll across the red carpet for the BET Awards at Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Fresh off the release of her latest single, "Typa," GloRilla showed off more than some thigh in an all-black leather dress with a corset-style front. The Glo-morous look finds the Memphis rhymer hopeful to lock down BET Awards in six categories as she also gears up to hit the performance stage. Also in the running with six nominations, including Album of the Year, is Doechii, who certainly brought the summer vibes in a pink two-piece gown.

Skilla Baby kicked off the night with a heartwarming moment as he popped out and showed all smiles just weeks after being targeted in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Despite a heavily bandaged right hand, Skilla looked fresh in a black tie, slacks and a smooth leather jacket.

Directly on the heels of performing his breakthrough hit "Tweaker" at the BET Awards pre-show, Gelo hit the red carpet as well. Keeping the fit simple with a gray shirt and black combat boots while still commanding the carpet, the rising rap star was flanked by his brother, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball.

Check out all the rappers on the 2025 BET Awards red carpet below.