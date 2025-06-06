Kendrick Lamar Leads the Pack – Can He Steal the Show at 2025 BET Awards With a Clean Sweep?

Kendrick Lamar is having a run for the ages. And he could add to it with a huge night at the 2025 BET Awards next week, where he is up for 10 awards. Can K-Dot make a clean sweep?

Kendrick Lamar Receives 10 2025 BET Award Nods

Kendrick Lamar is the most nominated artist at the 2025 edition of the annual award show, which is taking place on Monday (June 9). His nominations include Album of the Year for GNX, Video of the Year for "Not Like Us" and three Viewer’s Choice Award nominations for "Not Like Us," "Luther," featuring SZA, and "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin.

In addition, he's been recognized in the Best Collaboration category for "Like That," "30 for 30" and "Luther," featuring SZA, Video Director of the Year with Dave Free and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Other Rappers With a Chance at Winning Big at the 2025 BET Awards

K-Dot isn't the only rapper looking to win big. Rising star and former XXL Freshman Doechii is up for six awards, along with Drake, Future and GloRilla. Metro Boomin wrapped up five nods and SZA and The Weeknd each nabbed four.

Can Kendrick Lamar Sweep the BET Awards?

Against all odds, back in February, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" swept every category it was nominated in at the 2025 Grammy Awards, resulting in the Compton, Calif. rapper taking home five golden gramophones. Can he do it again? It would be a tough task. But maybe not as tough as it seems.

Though the pgLang rapper is up for 10 awards, the most he can win is six because he is nominated multiple times in multiple categories. It would still take beating out some stiff competition for Kenny to be able to win out. In the Album of the Year category alone, he is facing off with Beyoncé, Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Drake and PartyNextDoor, Doechii and GloRilla.

Is Kendrick Lamar fatigue setting in? Or will this be another epic showing of King Kendrick's reign? With the past year that he has had, don't be surprised if the broom comes out.