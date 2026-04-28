DaBaby Insists He’s Better Than Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole and Would Love to Work With Them

DaBaby insists he's better than the so-called Big 3: Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

In an interview with Apple Music, which premiered on YouTube on April 24, DaBaby boldly proclaimed that he's one of the best rappers in the game and is better than Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, who are considered by rap fans as the Big 3.

"A thousand percent. A thousand percent. Like you can go back to when I first started...I always say like — and I know a lot of people say they're the best — but, like, I'm the best muthaf**kin' rapper. Like, I've been saying it like and I you know I often say it when I do my freestyles or whatever," he stated in the video below at the 10-minute mark. "This is a phrase of mine, and a lot of people are familiar with me saying it, but I definitely do mean it."

"And you know, it ain't no of course I feel like everybody should feel like they're the best, but that's not — I'm not talking like that — when I say that. Like, I'm better than these ni**as. Like, I really mean that," he continued.

"I feel like I have the ability to, you know, go anywhere, you know what I mean, musically. Like I can literally do it. Even if we strip everything else away and just go back to being in front of a microphone and putting music on, like I can I can get in there with the best of them," he concluded.

The North Carolina rapper added that he would love to collaborate with Drizzy, Kenny, and Cole World, just to show his lyrical skills are on par with theirs.

"And it ain't no, you know, it's nothing to be frowned upon or whatever," DaBaby explained. "I would love to work with these guys. Like it take me saying that type of s**t and then putting it on display with the music and you know putting it out for those doors to open up for these you know for me to end up in the rooms with these guys and on the records with these guys."

DaBaby has a lot to be grateful for. Along with his just-released project, Be More Grateful, the rapper is headlining his own Be More Grateful Festival on June 13 in North Carolina. Rappers 50 Cent, Boosie BadAzz, BigXThaPlug, Trick Daddy, Waka Flocka Flame, Trina, Moneybagg Yo and more are performing at the festival.

Watch DaBaby's Interview With Nadeska Alexis and Apple Music Below

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