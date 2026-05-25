Drake Makes History as First Artist to Hold Billboard 200’s Top Three Spots With Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour Albums

Drake makes history as the first artist to secure the top three spots on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time with Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

According to a Billboard report, published on Sunday (May 24), Drizzy's trifecta of albums — Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour — premiered at the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, on the Billboard 200 chart. The chart achievement marks a major milestone for the 6 God as he becomes the first artist to hold the top three entries concurrently since the Billboard 200 chart began publishing weekly in March of 1956.

Drizzy's Iceman moved 463,000 equivalent album units last week, while Habibti and Maid of Honour pushed 114,000 and 110,000 units in a seven-day period, respectively. Counting all three albums together, the OVO leader moved 687,000 total units since their release on May 15.

Additionally, Drake has now secured 15 career No. 1 albums, surpassing Jay-Z's record of 14 for the most solos chart toppers in Billboard history. Drizzy is currently tied with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s among soloists. The only act left to catch is The Beatles, who still hold the crown with 19 No. 1 albums.

Along with his trio of albums, Drake dropped 18 music videos from the Iceman and Habibti projects.

Drake's Iceman was the talk of the internet. Mostly for his lyrical swipes at Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Rick Ross, Jay-Z and others on several different songs on the album. Even Mustard, who produced K-Dot's ubiquitous Drake diss track "Not Like Us," gets a lyrical jab on "2 Hard 4 the Radio."

In response, Rick Ross insisted that the music on Iceman sounded horrendous. In an interview with PBD Podcast, the Miami Bawse said that Drizzy was not on his level and brought up Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

"When you diss certain people and they can't deal with it emotionally, they're embarrassed," Rozay said. "They're humiliated. That's when they sue all of these people."

Ross added that he let his friends listened to the album and they agreed that Drake's latest effort was mediocre.

Watch Drake's "Janice STFU" Music Video

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