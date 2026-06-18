Memphis Producer Tay Keith Dead at 29

Memphis producer Tay Keith has reportedly passed away at the age of 29.

According to a WSMV 4 report, published on Thursday (June 18), Tay Keith was found dead in his Nashville apartment this afternoon.

"No foul play is suspected," Nashville police said in a statement, adding that his body was discovered as officers performed a welfare check. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Several hip-hop artists, including BlocBoy JB and fellow producer Hitkidd, hopped on their Instagram pages to express their condolences for the late producer.

In his IG Story, Blocboy shared a dated photo of himself posing with a young Tay Keith and captioned it, "Damn Cuz You Just Hurt Me Bad." Meanwhile, Hitkidd shared a pic on his IG feed of himself and Keith flexing for the camera. "I ain’t even got the words, we been doing this since 2010," he wrote in the caption along with a peace dove emoji.

Tay Keith, born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was a Grammy-nominated producer who stacked up an incredible run of chart-topping hits within the past decade. Recognized for his signature producer tag, "Tay Keith, f**k these ni**as up!", the late hitmaker produced Travis Scott's 2018 hit "Sicko Mode" and BlocBoy JB's breakout anthem "Look Alive." He also produced Drake and J. Cole's 2023 collabo track "First Person Shooter," Eminem's 2018 tune "Not Alike" featuring Royce 5'9", and Drake's 2018 club banger "Nonstop," among many other songs.

Tay Keith was also the first producer to believe in Sexyy Redd at the beginning of her career when others doubted her and blessed the St. Louis rapper with a plethora of hits, including "SkeeYee," "Get It Sexyy, "Pound Town" and "Pound Town 2."

"I saw the potential," Keith told Billboard in 2024. "That's as simple as it was, me believing in her."

Among Tay Keith's achievements include becoming an honorary professor at his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State University, in 2021. He graduated from the institution in 2018, earning degrees in both media management and integrated studies while securing a Grammy nomination for his work on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," in the same year. Keith continued to give back to MTSU with internship programs and mentoring students at their state-of-the-art recording facilities on campus.

Seeking to empower the next generation of talent, Keith also helped establish Drumatized Records in Nashville, which served as a creative hub and training ground for those looking to master the art of production and engineering.

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See Hip-Hop Artists Express Their Condolences for Tay Keith Below

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