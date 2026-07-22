Travis Scott Details the Surprising Phone Call That Landed Him a Role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Travis Scott's role in the blockbuster film The Odyssey came about thanks to an unexpected phone call from the director himself, Christopher Nolan.

On Tuesday (July 21), La Flame stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about the new movie, where he plays a bard singing about Odysseus' victories.

"My phone went off and it just said Chris. And I'm thinking like, okay, I don't know what this is about. Maybe he wants to go to a show," he told Jimmy.

But Nolan had something much bigger in mind. He asked if Travis would be interested in acting in a movie.

"I didn't think it was for him," Trav added. "I thought maybe he's producing something or something. Then he's like, 'Well, I'm working on this movie. I haven't really told people about it, but it's coming out soon. And I want you to kind of be in it.'"

Travis said he reminded the Oscar-winning director that he is not an actor and just makes music, but after Nolan delivered a "thesis" about why the "Sicko Mode" rapper makes sense, Travis was all in.

"I'm really inspired by him," he told Jimmy. "He's a real mentor of mine outside of this. And so I'm like, 'Yo, whatever you're down with, I'm down.'"

And while Travis signed on confidently, he admitted showing up to set was another story. He expected a relatively small production, only to discover he'd be sharing scenes with stars including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

"And I don't know what the f**k I'm doing," he added. "But they were such amazing cast, you know? Supportive. Chris is an amazing director. Everybody made me feel comfortable. I was just glad to be there and just watch him and being in such a world of them."

Check out the full interview below. The Odyssey is in theaters now.

Watch Travis Scott Explain How He Landed in The Odyssey

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