XXL Awards 2022 – The People’s Champ Award Nominees

The People's Champ has closed. Votes from the launch on Monday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. EST to Friday, Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. EST will be tallied. The winner will be revealed on Monday, Jan. 24.

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B

  • Drake

    Drake

  • Doja Cat

    Doja Cat

  • J. Cole

    J. Cole

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West

  • Lil Baby

    Lil Baby

  • Lil Durk

    Lil Durk

  • Lil Nas X

    Lil Nas X

  • Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Stallion

  • Moneybagg Yo

    Moneybagg Yo

  • Nas

    Nas

  • Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj

  • Playboi Carti

    Playboi Carti

  • Polo G

    Polo G

  • Rod Wave

    Rod Wave

  • Saweetie

    Saweetie

  • Tyler, The Creator

    Tyler, The Creator

  • YoungBoy Never Broke Again

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again

  • Young Thug

    Young Thug

  • 50 Cent

    50 Cent

Cardi B: Todd Williamson, Getty Images; Drake: Jerritt Clark, Getty Images; Doja Cat: Josh Brasted, FilmMagic; J. Cole: Timothy Norris, WireImage; Kanye West: David Livingston, Getty Images; Lil Baby: Arturo Holmes / MG21, Getty Images; Lil Durk: Johnny Nunez, Getty Images; Lil Nas X: Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images; Megan Thee Stallion: Theo Wargo, Getty Images; Moneybagg Yo: Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images; Nas: Amy Sussman, Getty Images; Nicki Minaj: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images; Playboi Carti: Prince Williams, WireImage; Polo G: Tim Mosenfelder, FilmMagic; Rod Wave: Robert Kamau, GC Images; Saweetie: John Lamparski, Getty Images; Tyler, The Creator: Paras Griffin, Getty Images; YoungBoy Never Broke Again: Gary Miller, Getty Images; Young Thug: Paras Griffin, Getty Images; 50 Cent: Manny Carabel, WireImage
