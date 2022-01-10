XXL Awards 2022 – The People’s Champ Award Nominees
The People's Champ has closed. Votes from the launch on Monday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. EST to Friday, Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. EST will be tallied. The winner will be revealed on Monday, Jan. 24.
Cardi B
Cardi B
Drake
Drake
Doja Cat
Doja Cat
J. Cole
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kanye West
Lil Baby
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Lil Durk
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Moneybagg Yo
Nas
Nas
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti
Polo G
Polo G
Rod Wave
Rod Wave
Saweetie
Saweetie
Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Young Thug
Young Thug
50 Cent
50 Cent