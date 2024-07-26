Drake dives into emotional turmoil of heartbreak and pain caused by a former lover on two new tracks "Sideways" and "Healing" in his new collaboration with dance music producer-DJ, Gordo.

Drake Gets Into His Dance Music Bag on New Collabs With Gordo

On Friday (July 26), Drake returned to the dance floor with two wavy guest features on Diamante, a new album released by popular producer Gordo, formerly known as DJ Carnage. In the aftermath of his monumental lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar earlier this year, Drizzy gets into his rap-and-B bag with two summer-centric tunes.

In the opening track, "Sideways," Drake emotionally sings about the heartache he experienced due to a former lover who failed to reciprocate her affections towards him.

"But you were never my girl/It was just my turn," Drizzy croons on the song below. "Then it turned sideways/It was just my turn/It's the truth, I lied/If I drop her name right now, she'll be too high."

Aside from his appearance on "Sideways," Drake also appears on the Diamante track "Healing," which closes out the project. On the song, the OVO Sound leader Drake reflects on his pain and the need to be alone to heal from his heartbreak.

"I came out tonight and I want to go home/I rather spend some time on my own/I can't stand small talk nobody is real/I look okay but that's not how I feel," he sings on the song.

In unveiling the LP's tracklist earlier this week, the track's title was the only song that was blurred out, leading to much speculation that Drizzy would make a second appearance. On Thursday (July 25), Gordo then posted an old pic of him and Drizzy and said if it got 25,000 likes he'd include another 6 God collab on his album.

Drake Has Developed a Close Relationship With Producer-DJ Gordo

Prior to album's release, Gordo hit up Instagram back in May with a photo of himself posing with Drake, teasing the fact that he is once again working with the 6 God. The pairing had previously linked up for six songs on Drake's 2022 dance album Honestly, Nevermind including "Sticky" and "Massive," as well as "Rich Baby Daddy" featuring SZA and Sexyy Red on 2023's For All the Dogs.

Gordo recently spoke on his close relationship with Drake and what it means to have to the Toronto megastar as a frequent collaborator.

"We've been friends for years but had never actually properly collaborated on music before Honestly, Nevermind," Gordo said in a statement promoting Diamante. "To have him on my debut album speaks volumes about what people can expect on it."

Check out Drake's new songs "Sideways" and "Healing" with Gordo, photos of the two artists teasing the collab and previous previews of the track from dance music DJs Adriatique and Keinemusik below.

