Drake Fans Are Selling Pieces of Ice and Signs From Rapper’s Iceman Structure in Toronto

In a bizarre display of super-fandom, it appears that Drake fans are selling chunks of ice and warning signs scavenged from the rapper's massive Iceman structure in Toronto.

On Thursday (April 23), a rap fan shared on X a purported image of an eBay listing from a seller who is offering a chunk of ice from Drake's Iceman structure in Toronto. The asking price for the icy memorabilia was a whopping $6,000.

After a curious look on eBay, there were several other fans selling ice from Drizzy's installation. One person was selling a huge ice block — presumably from the Iceman structure — for an astounding $25,000.

Additionally, warning signs from Drake's structure are up for sale by a few people on eBay. These signs were originally placed around the Toronto site to keep fans at a distance for safety reasons. One person was selling the sign for nearly $600, while another seller was looking for $700 for his warning sign from the installation.

Of course, any potential buyers looking for icy memorabilia or official signage from the Iceman structure should exercise extreme caution, as many of these listings appear to be fraudulent money grabs targeting unsuspecting Drake fans.

On Monday (April 20), hundreds of fans converged to a Toronto parking lot to take part in finding the treasure hidden in a gigantic man-made ice glacier before the ice melts naturally. That hidden prize was the release date for Drake's highly-anticipated album, Iceman. People used blowtorches and ice picks to break down the icy structure.

Twenty-four hours later, on Tuesday (April 21), Twitch streamer Kishka found Drizzy's Iceman release date hidden in a blue bag inside an ice block. Afterward, he unveiled the release date at the OVO Sound leader's mansion.

Kishka opened up the large-print magazine on camera, which revealed that Iceman is set to arrive on May 15. Additionally, there's an inscription that reads, "20 24 26 will be my year."

See Some of the eBay Listings From Fans Selling Pieces of Ice, Warning Signs From the Iceman Structure

Fans are selling pieces of ice from Drake's Iceman ice structure on eBay. Ebay loading...

Fans are selling the warning sign from Drake's Iceman ice structure on ebay. ebay.com loading...

A fan is selling a huge ice block from Drake's Iceman structure on ebay. ebay.com loading...

Get our free mobile app