Drake Surrounded by Massive Blocks of Ice for Rumored New Music Video

Drake is spotted surrounded by massive blocks of ice on the rumored set of a new music video.

The slow rollout of Drizzy's highly anticipated new album continues. On Sunday (April 19), footage was captured of the Canadian rap star standing in a parking lot in Toronto surrounded by car-size slabs of ice, which are being transported in on 18-wheelers.

The latest footage comes on the heels of a huge controlled explosion that took place near the Toronto airport last week, which was rumored to be part of the filming of a new Drake visual for something called "Project Bot."

Drake has been teasing his forthcoming Iceman album for over a year now. He first confirmed the project last February during a tour stop in Australia.

"Eventually, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all," he told the Australian crowd. "When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album—a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear."

Last month, he confirmed the LP is on the way while inducting Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2026 Juno Awards.

"Nels, I love you," Drake said. "Have a great night. Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you, dawg. Iceman coming soon."

Check out Drake surrounded by massive ice blocks on his rumored music video set below.

See Footage of Drake on the Set at His Rumored Music Video

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