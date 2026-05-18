1900Rugrat calls out Drake for allegedly ripping his beat after reaching out to collab.

On Sunday (May 17), the Florida rapper shared a post on Instagram after hearing Drake's new Iceman album, released on May 15. Rugrat claims that Drake's producer reached out to him over a year ago about collabing, which Rugrat backed up with alleged screenshots of DMs with Drizzy.

"Drake, you got me f**ked up, bruh," Rugrat says.

Rugrat says he sent over 10 tracks, and the one Drake was interested in was the song that wound up being the intro to Rugrat's Porch 2 the Pent album.

"Now, the intro still dropped," he continues. "I said, 'No, you cannot have this song. He wanted me on his album still. He said I'ma send the verse to you. Never sent the verse. I didn't give a f**k. Until I just went and listened to Iceman, and I listened to 'Little Birdie.' And I went back and listened to the intro on my first album."

"That's the only beat I've sat there and produced," he adds. "Don't rip my sh*t when we pitch it like that, fam. That's fried out and f**ked up, twin."

In addition to Iceman, Drake dropped two more albums on May 15, including Habibti and Maid of Honour.

Check out 1900Rugrat going off about Drake allegedly swiping his beat and peep both tracks below.

Watch 1900Rugrat Vent About Drake Allegedly Ripping His Beat

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