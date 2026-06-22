Drake, Sexyy Red and Travis Scott Pay Homage to Tay Keith After Producer’s Death

Drake, Sexyy Red and Travis Scott pay homage to Tay Keith after the producer's death last week.

Reactions to Tay Keith's passing continue to pour in on social media. On Friday (June 19), three of the artists with whom Tay had some of his biggest collabs weighed in on his death.

"BLOOD IN BLOOD OUT," Sexyy captioned a photo of herself and Tay Keith. "WE BROTHERS BUT NOT RELATED I LOVE YOU BRUDDAAA @taykeith STILL DA BEST DUO US 5LIFE."

Drake also shared a post on IG in remembrance of the late Memphis producer, typing, "Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much…you will be deeply missed."'

La Flame posted on his Instagram Story on the topic, "We gon miss you broozayy. Gone keep going hard for ya...!!!"

Tay Keith was a frequent collaborator with Drizzy, Sexyy and Travis. Tay is the co-architect of Travis Scott's diamond song "Sicko Mode," the producer behind Drake's "Nonstop," Sexyy Red's "Pound Town" among many others. Sadly, Tay Keith was found dead by police at his Nashville, Tenn. home. on June 18. His cause of death has not been released. However, police do no suspect foul play.

On June 19, Tay Keith's family released a statement about the tragic passing.

"BryTavious was a beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend. While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious—a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance," the statement reads in part.

"We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the music he created, the opportunities he provided, and the lives he touched. We respectfully ask for privacy and continued prayers for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Memorial arrangements will be shared at a later date."

Check out Drake, Sexyy Red and Travis Scott's posts about Tay Keith below.

See Drake, Sexyy Red and Travis Scott Pay Homage to Tay Keith

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