Tay Keith’s Family Releases Statement After His Sudden Death

Tay Keith's family has released a statement after the late Memphis producer's sudden death.

On Friday (June 19), the family of BryTavious "Tay Keith" Chambers issued a statement confirming his death and expressing their sadness on the loss of their beloved family member.

"BryTavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation. From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture," the statement reads. "He was deeply committed to creating opportunities for others through his company, Drumatized, supporting emerging songwriters, producers, and artists."

"A proud graduate and honorary professor of Middle Tennessee State University, BryTavious remained an active alumnus, mentor, and advocate for young creatives. He was also a passionate supporter of mental health awareness and cancer-related causes in honor of his late mother," the statement continues.

"Above all, BryTavious was a beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend. While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious—a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance," the statement adds.

"We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the music he created, the opportunities he provided, and the lives he touched. We respectfully ask for privacy and continued prayers for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Memorial arrangements will be shared at a later date," the statement concludes.

As previously reported, Tay Keith was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Thursday afternoon (June 18). He was 29. His body was discovered by Nashville police during a welfare check. Although the cause of death remains undetermined, police have ruled out foul play.

Following reports of Keith's death, several of the Grammy-nominated hitmaker's peers, such as BlocBoy JB, Juicy J, The Alchemist, Mike WiLL Made-It and others, jumped on social media to express their condolences.

"Damn cuz you just hurt me bad," BlocBoy JB posted on Instagram, along with a dated photo of himself and Tay.

Fellow producer Mike WILL Made-It saluted Tay Keith for his musical contributions to the music game.

"Rest up young legend , honored to have met you and made history with you in this lifetime," he wrote, "Gone so early , thankful for your contributions to the game true artist true legend and inspiration ! Gone but never forgotten...."

R.I.P. Tay Kieth.

Read Tay Keith's Family Statement Following His Sudden Death

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