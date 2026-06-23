Tay Keith’s Girlfriend Asks Police for Welfare Check on Producer in Newly Surfaced 911 Call

Tay Keith's girlfriend asks police for a welfare check on the producer in a newly surfaced 911 call.

On Monday (June 22), TMZ obtained audio of the emergency call that led to Tay Keith's body being discovered in his Nashville, Tenn. apartment. In the call, the beatmaker's girlfriend notifies the dispatcher that Tay Keith told her to visit him the previous day, but he hasn't responded to her calls or texts since then.

"He hasn't been responding since yesterday," she tells the 911 dispatcher. "I got here and I was trying to call him to let him know and I haven't gotten a response since...it's been 24 hours."

The woman tells the 911 operator that Tay Keith, born BryTavious Lakeith Chambers, has breathing issues and high blood pressure.

Tay Keith was later found dead in his apartment after police entered the residence to conduct a welfare check. No foul play is suspected in the Memphis producer's passing. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Tay Keith's death has shocked the hip-hop community, with artists like Drake, Travis Scott, Sexyy Red and more paying homage to the late producer on social media. Tay's family has released a statement.

"BryTavious was a beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend. While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious—a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance," the statement reads in part. "We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the music he created, the opportunities he provided, and the lives he touched. We respectfully ask for privacy and continued prayers for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Memorial arrangements will be shared at a later date."

Hear Tay Keith's girlfriend's 911 call below.

Listen to Tay Keith's Girlfriend's 911 Call Requesting a Welfare Check for the Producer

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