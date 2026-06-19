Hip-Hop Shares Heartfelt Reactions to Tay Keith’s Death, BlocBoy JB, Mike WiLL Made-It, Juicy J and More

The hip-hop community is sharing heartfelt reactions to news of Tay Keith's death.

News of the beloved Memphis producer's passing broke on Thursday (June 18), with police revealing they discovered Tay Keith deceased while conducting a welfare check at his Nashville, Tenn. home. His cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, police do not suspect foul play.

In the wake of the news, several of the Grammy-nominated beatmaker's peers have been posting condolences on social media, including BlocBoy JB, Mike WiLL Made-It, Juicy J, The Alchemist and more.

"Damn cuz you just hurt me bad," BlocBoy JB posted on Instagram, along with a throwback photo of himself and Tay.

Fellow producer Mike WILL Made-It praised Tay-Keith in a post on X.

"Rest up young legend , honored to have met you and made history with you in this lifetime," he typed, "Gone so early , thankful for your contributions to the game true artist true legend and inspiration ! Gone but never forgotten…."

Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J shared, "Can't believe I'm saying this RIP TAY KEITH Memphis Tenn Legend. Prayers up for the family friends & fans we lost a great one."

Born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, Tay-K was one of the last decade's biggest hit makers. Recognized for his signature producer tag, "Tay Keith, f**k these ni**as up!", the Memphis native produced Travis Scott's 2018 hit "Sicko Mode" and BlocBoy JB's breakout anthem "Look Alive," J. Cole's 2023 collabo track "First Person Shooter," Drake's 2018 club banger "Nonstop" and many more.

R.I.P.

See Hip-Hop Rappers and Producers Pay Homage to Tay Keith

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