Tay Keith Laid to Rest in Memphis, Sexyy Red, BlocBoy JB and More Attend

Tay Keith was laid to rest in Memphis yesterday, with Sexyy Red, BlocBoy JB and more in attendance.

On Tuesday (June 30), the late producer's homegoing service took place in his hometown. Sexyy Red shared footage of herself on the way to the event. In the clip, she is wearing all black and vibing out to the Lil Durk song "Death Ain't Easy." BlocBoy also shared a selfie en route to Tay Keith's homegoing service that he captioned "#LLTK." Producer Turbo shared a program from the service.

Tay Keith, born BryTavious Chambers, was pronounced dead on June 18, after his body was discovered in his Nashville, Tenn., apartment by police officers doing a welfare check. The Grammy-nominated producer's cause of death has not been revealed. However, police do not suspect foul play.

Tay Keith's death has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. A day after his passing, Tay Keith's family released a statement on social media.

"BryTavious was a beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend. While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious—a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance," the statement reads in part."We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the music he created, the opportunities he provided, and the lives he touched. We respectfully ask for privacy and continued prayers for his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Tay Keith was only 29 years old.

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