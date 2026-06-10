Sexyy Red really wants to try Tom Brady's Good Nut coconut water brand.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback recently launched Good Nut in partnership with Gopuff. The organic coconut water drink is made from coconuts sourced from Vietnam and comes in three flavors: Original, Chocolate and Sparkling, with no added sugar, sweeteners or artificial ingredients. On Monday (June 8), Sexyy took notice of a tweet announcing the launch and reposted it along with the reply "Interesting."

In response to Sexyy's tweet, the Gopuff X account replied: "Can we send you some Good Nut?"

The St. Louis rapper answered, "Send ah case full."

Sexyy Red knows all about putting out a product whose name can be taken as a sexual innuendo. Back in 2024, she put out a lip gloss line, which included eight shades with shockingly gross names, including: Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Blue Ballz, and Sex on My Period.

Sexyy has been back in music mode after not putting out a project since 2024. Back in April, she released her first project in two years, Yo Favorite Rappa Favorite Trappa. The mixtape is hosted by DJ Holiday and features guest appearances from Key Glock, Pluto and more. The offering contains the viral single "If You Want It."

Check out Sexyy Red asking for a case of Tom Brady's Good Nut coconut water below.

See Sexyy Requesting a Case Full of Tom Brady's Good Nut

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