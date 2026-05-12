The New Audemars Piguet and Swatch Pocket Watch Is Very Different From What Rappers Expected

Rappers like Soulja Boy, DDG, Sexyy Red, and Sauce Walka offer their opinions on the Swatch and Audemars Piguet collaboration, but the recent unveiling of the new timepiece shows it's very different from what rappers initially expected.

The new Swatch and Audemars Piguet "Royal Pop" collaboration sparked a lot of conversation online when initial photos popped up on social media of AP wristwatches in different rainbow colors. Initial reports stated that the watches will be at an accessible price point, making them affordable for the average hypebeast consumer. However, the photos of the colorful wristwatches were not from the company, which likely confused people to think the watch would look like that.

But on Tuesday (May 12), Swatch posted a trailer of the official Swatch x AP "Royal Pop" watch collabo. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the collection is actually eight bioceramic pocket watches, which will come in different colors. This is vastly different from what people believe Swatch and Audemars Piguet were going to release. Of course, they were going by the original fake photos.

Nevertheless, there are reports of dozens of people currently camping out at Swatch's retail location in New York City so they can be the first to get their hands on the timepiece.

Earlier this week, several rappers weighed in on the Audemars Piguet and Swatch partnership. Some were not happy with the collab, while others viewed it as a strategic move by AP to release a more affordable watch for the general public.

DDG, who is an avid watch collector, was pissed off at AP for teaming up with Swatch. The Michigan rhymer believed the partnership would only devalue the AP brand and undervalue his own pricey and rare collection of AP watches.

"Only ni**as who collect watches understand my reasoning for frustration," he wrote. "My AP watch is rare & discontinued, so [I] HAVE to pay resale. That's like buying a ferrari [and] they collab with honda [and] make a ferrari civic for $30k. But my bad for pissing yall lil ni**as off! [Get] ya AP!"

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red compared the AP and Swatch collabo to the G-Shock watch craze of the mid-2000s.

"Dem APs bout to flood da skreets like G shocks in 06," she wrote.

Soulja Boy also agreed with Sexyy, writing, "The whole hood finna have APs [cry laughing emoji]."

The new Swatch and Audemars Piguet "Royal Pop" pocket watches will arrive in stores on May 16 with prices beginning at $400.

Watch the Trailer for the New Audemars Piguet and Swatch Pocket Watch Collabo

Watch More Details About the New Audemars Piguet and Swatch "Royal Pop" Pocket Watch Collaboration

See Rapper's Opinions About Audemars Piguet's Collaboration With Swatch Watch

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