Bars, Business and Boss Talk With Sauce Walka as He Prepares to Drop Hip-Hop’s Hottest New Video Game

Sauce Walka considers himself to be Houston's rap superhero. After surviving an attempt on his life last February, the rapper just might be the man of steel. The 36-year-old rhymer connects for XXL's Talk It Up series, powered by DistroKid, to discuss new music, multiple business ventures he has in the works, his new video game, getting respect as a lyricist and more. All with his 4-year-old daughter Ocean right beside him.

With nearly 20 years in the rap game, Sauce, who is one of the most respected independent success stories out of the Lone Star State, has the seasoning for the recipe to that success. He's made himself a fixture on the Texas rap scene by releasing over 20 projects through his own label, The Sauce Familia. The most recent being Splatt Mafia last October. In recent years, Sauce has turned into one of hip-hop's most thriving entrepreneurs. He's opened several businesses, including a strip club, multiple dispensaries, a recording studio, a tire shop and more. Now, the outgoing rapper is even trying his hand at Twitch.

"I just try to diversify portfolio," he tells XXL. "So I remain interesting to my fans and my consumers."

One of his latest ventures is a Def Jam Vendetta-type video game called Only Hands that will feature Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Key Glock, NLE The Great, Boosie BadAzz and more as playable characters. And, of course, there's new music on the way, including the latest installment of his Ghetto Gospel series.

"The Ghetto Gospel album that I'm about to release is my most critically acclaimed album series of everything I've released," says Sauce, who landed his first Billboard Hot 100-charting song this year as a feature on A$AP Rocky's "No Snitching." "It's really huge and something else to just constantly bring up the fact that I'm bringing the industry standard and peak experience."

Check out Sauce Walka discuss his never-ending grind, various business ventures, new music, Houston's place in hip-hop, being shot in 2025 and more below.

Watch Sauce Walka's Interview With XXL