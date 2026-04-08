Swae Lee Faces Fiery Challenges and Complicated Questions in a Game of Hip-Hop Trivia

Swae Lee is up for the challenge to see if he can flex his knowledge of the culture in XXL's Rhyme and Risk, presented by Stake, a new hip-hop trivia game.

Here are the rules: Spin the wheel to determine the number of points at stake. Grab a trivia card matching the points. Answer the question correctly to score those points. Get it wrong and pick a challenge to complete. Answer 15 questions correctly or score 1,500 points to win. If you miss seven questions, take an L.

"I'll be taking the gold home," Swae boasts before the start of the game. The California-born, Mississippi-raised artist was presented with a bevy of hip-hop questions, past and present, to test his rap smarts. The range of questions include: What color is the diamond Lil Uzi Vert implanted into his forehead? Who produced 2 Chainz's hit "Birthday Song"? What does the ring say that 50 Cent wore in the "Hate It or Love It" video? What number is in the album title for J. Cole's third album? What song from Future features a famous flute sample? What color is the jacket Gucci Mane wore in the "Black Beatles" video?

Swae got some right and wrong, and faced a few fiery challenges, including eating a hot jelly bean and delivering a spicy rhyme out of a random word. See if Swae Lee wins the gold and takes home the trophy in the video below.

Watch Swae Lee Play Hip-Hop Trivia in XXL's Rhyme and Risk Presented by Stake

Get our free mobile app