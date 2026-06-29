The 10 Best Hip-Hop Moments at the 2026 BET Awards Featuring Cardi B’s Big Win, Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Legendary Tribute, T.I.’s Lauded Performance and More

The stars were out for the 2026 BET Awards, which featured Cardi B's big win, a legendary tribute to Ms. Lauryn Hill, a tone-setting performance from T.I. and more.

The annual award show went down on Sunday night (June 29) live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Tip kicked things off with a lauded performance of "Top Back" and the "Let ’Em Know," the lead single of his new album, Kill The King.

Cardi B hit the stage and performed a medley of hits from her Am I the Drama? album, including the Bia diss “Pretty & Petty,” “ErrTime,” “Hello” and “Check Please." She followed that up by winning the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award.

Druski hosted the event. One of his most hilarious highlights included him mocking JAŸ-Z's Roots Picnic 2026 performance. French Montana and Max B also graced the stage. The dynamic duo got the crowd hype with their single"Ever Since U Left Me (I Went Deaf)."

Rick Ross brought the mink out. The Miami rapper kept the party going with a rendition of "Minks in Miami" with French and Max. Baby Keem brought Ca$ino to the 2026 BET Awards, performing “Circus Circus Freestyle,” “Dramatic Girl” and “Good Flirts” with singer Momo Boyd.

Don Toliver came with the energy. He gave the crowd “E85” and “Body” from his Octane album. Despite not being present to accept their award, Clipse won the Album of the Year for Let God Sort Em Out.

The event closed out with an epic tribute to Ms. Lauryn Hill, which featured several rappers, including Nas. Doechii, Doja Cat, Common, Queen Latifah, Tierra Whack, Rapsody, LIzzo and more, followed by a heartfelt acceptance speech from Hill, who was honored with the Living Legend Icon Award.

Take a look at 10 of the best moments from the 2026 BET Awards below.

1. Ms. Lauryn Hill's 2026 BET Awards Tribute and Living Legend Icon Awards Acceptance Speech

2. T.I.'s Performance of "Top Back" and "Let Em Know"

3. Don Toliver Performs "E85" and "Body"

4. Druski Pretends to Be JAŸ-Z

5. Cardi B Wins Best Female Hip Hop Artist

6 and 7. French Montana and Max B Perform "Ever Since U Left Me (I Went Deaf)" and Rick Ross Performs "Minks in Miami" With Max and French.

8. Cardi B Performs "Pretty & Petty," "Errtime," "Hello" and "Check Please"

9. Baby Keem Performs “Circus Circus Freestyle,” “Dramatic Girl” and “Good Flirts”

10. Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out Wins Album of the Year

See Rappers on the 2026 BET Awards Gold Carpet