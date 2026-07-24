Rick Ross Fires Back at 50 Cent, Calls Set In Stone Album of the Year

Rick Ross fires back at 50 Cent and calls Set in Stone the album of the year.

On Thursday (July 23), Rozay responded to 50 clowning him over the alleged low album sales of the Bawse's new LP.

"Album of the year," Ross says in a video shared on his Instagram Story. "Whenever the final numbers come in, I'ma throw a party. Because the B.O.A.T. can do this."

He then took aim at 50.

"How's it going in Shreveport?" Ross questioned. "You borrowed all them people money. Did you give the money back?...Give them people back they money, Curtis."

50 Cent responded to Ross' video on Instagram, writing, "LOL HE GOT AWAY WITH IT FOR A WHILE, BUT ITS OVER NOW JIG IS UP ! 20 features under 10 thousand sales Damn boy it’s over."

In a second post, Fif also shared a video of a man explaining how Ross is struggling to sell tour tickets.

"The Boat sank album went wood LOL Nobody checking for that bullsh*t!" 50 captioned the clip.

50 Cent and Rick Ross' beef flared back up earlier this week after 50 claimed Ross had only sold 2,000 copies of the new album Set in Stone, which dropped on July 17.

“Yo had 20 features and it didn’t help,” Fif wrote on Instagram. “Alright now pack it up it’s over officer. Get ya bum juice and ya wings and get the f**k up outta here. LOL.”

The official first-week sales numbers for Rick Ross' new album will be unveiled at the top of next week.

Watch Rick Ross Fire Back at 50 Cent and See 50 Cent Response

See the Most Disrespectful Hip-Hop Song and Mixtape Cover Art Ever Which artwork is the most disrespectful?