50 Cent Explains Why Eminem Never Starred in Another Movie After 8 Mile

50 Cent completely understands why Eminem never followed up the 2002 box office darling 8 Mile with another starring role.

Fif recently sat down for an interview with GQ that was published on Thursday (July 30), where the entertainment mogul reflected on making his 2005 semi-autobiographical film Get Rich or Die Tryin' and compared the filmmaking process to making music. According to 50, the biggest difference comes down to control, which inevitably is something Eminem wasn't willing to give up.

"I said, 'I wanna do a movie,'" 50 explained. "Then, when we got into it, it was really no control. So, this is why they couldn't get [Eminem] back after 8 Mile, because he can control things when we work on music in the studio. It's not ready until we say it's ready. We can do it and do it over or, you know, it doesn't matter. 'Til it's perfected. Now, you're just someone on a team of people that can make a great project. And then there's a whole cast."

While 8 Mile became a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2002, pulling in more than $240 million worldwide and earning Eminem an Oscar for "Lose Yourself," the Detroit rapper never tried to launch a full-fledged acting career. Outside of a handful of cameos over the years, he's remained focused almost entirely on music.

50's path went in the opposite direction. Following his starring role in Get Rich or Die Tryin', he continued taking on acting jobs before eventually becoming one of the entertainment industry's biggest television producers through the wildly successful Power franchise and an ever-growing lineup of film and TV projects.

Watch 50 break down his on-screen journey and Eminem's lack thereof in full below.

Watch 50 Cent Explain Why Eminem Didn't Act After 8 Mile

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