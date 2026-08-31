50 Cent and Rick Ross’ Latest Beef Gets Even More Personal With Jabs at Fif’s Ex Daphne Joy and Ross’ New Girlfriend

50 Cent and Rick Ross are at it once again, with the former's ex Daphne Joy and Ross' new girl catching strays in the process.

Following the announcement that Ross' Friday (Aug. 28) show in Greensboro, N.C. and Saturday (Aug. 29) show in Charlotte, N.C. were cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances," 50 immediately took the opportunity to troll his longtime enemy.

"oh my goodness cancelled, things not going well?," 50 wrote with a screenshot of the announcement in a post to Instagram on Saturday (Aug. 29). "cheer up you can drop a new flavor wings. LOL."

Ross quickly shot back and came for 50's son Sire's mother, Daphne Joy, who has been in headlines in recent years for being involved with Diddy and participating in his "freak-offs."

Ross first posted a video saying Daphne gives $50 massages while adding that 50 is no longer relevant. He then made another post with a paparazzi photo of 50 and Daphne on the beach back when they were dating, where they were both smiling while seemingly looking at a photo they just took with their camera.

"Watching footage/sex tapes of her 100$ massage/blowjobs had you excited @50Cent!!" Ross wrote with laughing emojis. "Next side was y’all Xmas outfits. Crazy. S/o Sire tho."

50 hit right back, posting a photo Ross had shared of him and his girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick, then put it alongside a caricature that exaggerated the length of Jazzma's neck.

"Why is her neck so long, LOL," 50 captioned it with a giraffe emoji.

Check out the full back-and-forth below.

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