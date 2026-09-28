Rick Ross’ Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Assault, Shares Photos of Her Busted Lip

Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend accuses him of assault and shares photos of her busted lip.

On Sept. 26, Rozay's former partner, model Jazzma Kendrick, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story that show her injuries.

"I don't know a lot of things but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me is a man that never loved me and never will," she captioned one photo.

"The day Rick Ross busted my lip and the day I left," she wrote on an alternate view.

Rick Ross' child's mother, Tia Kemp, has since commented on Jazzma's allegations.

"You punched your f**king self, h*e," Tia said. "I'm the biggest mouth baddest b**ch this done wanted to drag. He ain't whipped this a*s since 2006."

"One thing I know that fat b**ch ain't finna do, is hit nobody," she added.

50 Cent has also weighed in on the claims in a post on Instagram.

"This punk put his put his hands on baby girl, he stressed that album didn’t sell," 50 wrote. "I’d laugh at him, but domestic violence is not a joke."

Rick Ross and Jazzmas began dating publicly in early 2025. Following a separation last fall, they rekindled their relationship and have often been spotted together.

XXL has reached out to Rick Ross' team for comment.

Check out Jazzma Kendrick's posts where she claims Rick Ross hit her, and Tia Kemp and 50 Cent's reactions below.

See Jazzma Kendrick's Allegations and Reactions From Tia Kemp and 50 Cent

See Rappers Who Got Divorced