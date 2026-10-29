Maino Dresses Up as Rick Ross for Halloween in Hilarious Video

Maino had some early Halloween fun with his costume. The Brooklyn rapper dressed up as Rick Ross and recreated Rozay's most recent viral moment.

On Thursday (Oct. 29), Maino jumped on his Instagram page and posted a hilarious Halloween video featuring himself dressed as Rick Ross and spoofing the Miami rapper's viral video of his post-jail press conference from early October 2026. Dressed in all-black with a floral dress shirt, Maino recreated Ross' smooth walk out and speech word-for-word.

In another video, which can be viewed below, Maino went all out to transform himself into the Maybach Music Group honcho. The New York rhymer wore a fake beard, imitation face tattoos, gaudy sunglasses and jewelry, along with what appears to be dark makeup to resemble Ross' look.

"HEAVY MARINARA!!!...Halloween Edition," he wrote on IG.

It looks like Maino will rock the costume on a new episode of his Let's Rap About It podcast with his co-hosts Jim Jones, Fabolous and Dave East.

For those who didn't know, on Oct. 1, Rick Ross was arrested in Miami for allegedly choking and slapping his ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick. His arrest was precipitated after Kendrick called the police on Sept. 29 and told them Ross had been violent with her during an incident on Aug. 28. Kendrick first made the allegations online the day before calling the police.

Ross eventually bonded out of jail and casually walked out of the police station. He then spoke briefly to the media waiting outside.

"OK, first and foremost, I am totally innocent of the fabricated allegations made against me," he said. "I repeat, I am totally innocent of these fabricated allegations made against me."

"What my weekend looks like? I'll be in Dubai tomorrow, Paris Saturday. And I plan on having a bowl of rigatoni with heavy marinara Sunday," he added. "I repeat, rigatoni. Heavy marinara."

Rick Ross' attorney, Steve Sadow, issued a statement insisting the allegations against Rozay are categorically false.

Take a look at Maino's hilarious Halloween video where he dressed up as Rick Ross and recreated Rozay’s post-jail press conference below.

Watch Maino Dress Up as Rick Ross for Halloween

Watch NBC 6 South Florida: Rick Ross Leaves Jail After Domestic Violence Arrest in Miami Beach

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