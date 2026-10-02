Rick Ross Pleads Not Guilty to Battery Charges Following Domestic Violence Accusation

Rick Ross has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of battery following his arrest this week.

The Miami rapper appeared in court on Thursday morning (Oct. 1) after voluntarily turning himself in on domestic violence charges, WAPT 16 reports. Following his plea, the MMG rapper was released on a $5,000 bond.

Video released from Ross' hearing shows his attorney, Steve Sadow, asking for a quick release because of his client's celebrity stature. Judge Mindy S. Glazer appeared unmoved, responding to Ross directly, "I have no idea who you are, except for somebody here in the court who's going to be treated fairly just like everybody else here."

TMZ reports Ross' ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick called the police on Tuesday (Sept. 29) and told them the rapper had been violent with her during an incident on Aug. 28. Kendrick claims Ross became enraged over a photo she was tagged in on social media and accused her of being in another relationship when things got physical.

According to the police report, she claims Ross "struck her multiple times during an altercation and restricted her breathing by twisting the collar of her hoodie." He allegedly punched her in the chest several times, choked her and slammed her against a wall.

Kendrick first made the allegations online the day before calling the police.

See the video of Rick Ross appearing in court for his hearing below.

Watch Rick Ross During His Court Hearing

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