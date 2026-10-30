Rick Ross’ Felony Battery Charge Dropped in Domestic Violence Case With Ex-Girlfriend

Rick Ross has reportedly been cleared of the felony battery charge in his domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Oct. 30), prosecutors dropped the felony battery/strangulation charge against the rapper due to insufficient evidence. He now faces two misdemeanor charges for the incident, one for battery and one for battery/domestic violence. TMZ reports that prosecutors dismissed the felony charge due to a lack of evidence.

Ross was arrested on Oct. 1 after voluntarily turning himself in on domestic violence charges. He was charged with one felony count of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of battery, to which he pleaded not guilty to in court later that day. Following his plea, the MMG rapper was released on a $5,000 bond.

TMZ reports Ross' ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick called the police on Sept. 29 and told them that the rapper had been violent with her during an incident on Aug. 28. Kendrick claims Ross became enraged over a photo she was tagged in on social media and accused her of being in another relationship when things got physical.

According to the police report, she claims Ross "struck her multiple times during an altercation and restricted her breathing by twisting the collar of her hoodie." He allegedly punched her in the chest several times, choked her and slammed her against a wall. Kendrick first made the allegations online the day before calling the police.

Ross denies all allegations, and hopped on Instagram to declare his innocence following his release from jail.

"OK, first and foremost, I am totally innocent of the fabricated allegations made against myself," he said. "I repeat, I am totally innocent with these fabricated allegations made against myself. Now I have an amazing team and they're such an amazing team and I am totally confident that these fabricated allegations will be laid to rest."

Jazzma Kendrick has not addressed the situation any further.

See Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory Hip-hop came out with a win in some way in these cases.