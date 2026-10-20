Man Arrested for Allegedly Pistol Whipping and Threatening to Kill Rick Ross’ Son – Report

A man has reportedly been arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping and threatening to kill Rick Ross' son.

Last Friday (Oct. 16), Don Roberts was booked by the Daytona Police Department in Florida and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, according to police records obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

Local news station WFTV9 reports that the incident occurred near Bethune-Cookman University on Oct. 11. Rozay's son, Williams Roberts III, told police he was standing on a sidewalk with a woman when a car pulled up, and the driver, identified as Don Roberts, got out and pointed a gun at William.

“I don’t care who your daddy is, I’ll kill you right here,” William told police Don said before striking William on the side of his head with the firearm. William, a former Bethune-Cookman football player, told police he did not need medical help. He later picked Don out of a police lineup.

The incident was not captured on camera. It is unclear what prompted the alleged attack.

XXL has reached out to the Daytona Beach Police Department and Rick Ross' team for comment.

Ross' nemesis 50 Cent has weighed in on the news on social media.

"Damn got the man arrested, 👀why he didn’t just call his dad. He probably called the cops for him. LOL," 50 wrote on Instagram.

"What’s his name, get me his info I’m bonding him out!" Fif typed in a follow-up post before insisting he would be putting Drew Findling on the case.

This prompted a response from Ross' child's mother, Tia Kemp, who dissed 50 in a post on Instagram.

yuntietiaback/Instagram/50Cent/Instagram 50 Cent Tia Kemp

See 19 Rappers Who Were Shot While They Were in the Spotlight