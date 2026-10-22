Man Who Allegedly Pistol-Whipped Rick Ross’ Son Thanks 50 Cent After Bonding Out of Jail

The man who allegedly pistol-whipped Rick Ross' son has bonded out of jail and thanked 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul offered to pay his bail.

On Wednesday (Oct. 21), suspect Don Roberts was granted a $50,000 bail during a custody hearing and was released a few hours later after posting a surety bond. He'd been arrested on Oct. 16 and spent six days in jail after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery over an alleged incident with Ross' 21-year-old son, William Roberts III.

Upon his release, Don posted a video thanking 50 for "everything you doing for me and believing in my innocence." The video came just a day after 50 said on Instagram he'd bond Don out to spite longtime nemesis Ross, though it's not explicitly stated that 50 did so.

50 then shared the video to his page, adding the caption, "I had a strong feeling this brother was innocent. who snitching [laughing emoji]."

According to the police report, William was standing on a sidewalk with a woman near the Bethune-Cookman University campus on Oct. 11 when a car pulled up, and the driver, identified as Don, got out and pointed a gun at William.

Don allegedly threatened to kill William before striking him on the side of the head with the firearm. The incident seems to stem from Don being upset over William being with the woman. William later picked Don out in a police lineup, leading to his arrest.

Check out 50's post with Don's video and 50's initial comments about bonding him out below.

See 50 Cent Post the Man Who Allegedly Pistol Whipped Rick Ross' Son

See 50 Cent's Initial Offer to Bond Don Roberts Out of Jail

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