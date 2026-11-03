50 Cent Pulls Up to Court on Zoom for Cyberstalking Case But Tia Kemp Is a No-Show

50 Cent is not letting up on Tia Kemp. The New York rapper appeared in court on Zoom for his cyberstalking case, but Tia was a no-show.

On Tuesday (Nov. 3), Fif attended a virtual court hearing in connection with his cyberstalking case against Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend Tiallondra Kemp. As previously reported, 50 filed a complaint last month seeking a permanent injunction to stop Tia from harassing, stalking, or cyberstalking his 14-year-old son, Sire Jackson.

In the Zoom video that first appeared on TMZ, 50 told the judge that he would have dismissed his complaint if she didn't continually persist with her public disparagement of him and his son. The judge acknowledged 50's dilemma and granted him an additional 30 to 45 days to determine whether to pursue the protective order further.

Although Tia Kemp was a complete no-show at the hearing, the reality-TV star hopped on her TikTok page — since her Instagram page was deactivated — to explain why she didn't appear in court. In the clip below, Yauntie makes it clear that she couldn't care less about 50's cyberstalking complaint against her.

"You know what? I'm about sick of your stupid big-face a*s," she said before questioning why Fif was on Zoom wasting the court's time acting like a victim. "Curtis 15 muthaf**kin' cents...bi**h if you don't move the f**k around and sit cha bi**h-a*s down some muthaf**kin' where. 'Cause, bi**h, I don't give a f**k about that," she added.

50 Cent also has a $6 million federal lawsuit against Tia Kemp that his legal team filed in California on Oct. 26.

Check out 50 Cent's Zoom appearance in court and Tia Kemp's response to her absence from the hearing below.

Watch 50 Cent's Appearance in Zoom Court Over His Cyberstalking Case Against Tia Kemp

Watch Tia Kemp's Response to 50 Cent Showing Up in Court

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