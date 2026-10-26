50 Cent Takes Legal Action Against Rick Ross’ Ex Tia Kemp for Posting Offensive Comments About Fif’s Son – Report

50 Cent has taken legal action against Tia Kemp for allegedly posting offensive comments about Fif's son.

According to TMZ's report published on Monday (Oct. 26), 50 Cent filed a court order against Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend Tiallondra Kemp to stop her from allegedly cyberstalking his 14-year-old son, Sire Jackson. The celebrity website reports that Fif claims Tia has been repeatedly making nasty comments about his son online.

The New York rapper alleges Tia is targeting his son online by calling him "slow" and claiming he's on the autism spectrum. Additionally, 50 claims the comedian has been posting images of Sire alongside sexually explicit photos of a woman, possibly implying that it's Sire's mother, Daphne Joy, though she is not named in the documents.

50 is also accusing Tia of disparaging Sire in four separate online publications, including an October 25 interview in which she again called the young man "slow" and claimed he "can't talk."

In the court documents, the Power franchise creator states that his legal team has previously issued a cease-and-desist letter to Tia, instructing her to delete the offending posts and refrain from talking about his son. However, 50 claims she responded by sharing a portion of the legal notice online alongside a profanity-laced message, "F u and ya lawyers."

Fif adds that Tia's actions have subjected his son to humiliation, embarrassment, and emotional distress. He is concerned that her alleged harassment will continue unless a court intervenes.

50 Cent is seeking a judge to issue an immediate injunction to stop Tia from harassing, stalking, or cyberstalking Sire, and for his request to be made permanent following a court hearing.

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's rep for comment.

In response to 50 Cent's complaint, Tia Kemp posted a video on her TikTok page accusing Fif of starting a feud with her and is now upset that she's disrespecting him and his son. In the clips below, Tia calls him 15 Cent and vows to continue her attack on him in spite of his legal action.

"Don't play with me b***h about your lawyers," she said. "You can't bully me, b***h."

Check out Tia Kemp's fiery response to Fif's court order below.

See Tia Kemp's Reaction to 50 Cent's Legal Action Against Her for Alleged Cyberstalking

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