50 Cent Gets Candid About Finding Out His Late Mother Was a Lesbian

50 Cent reflects on how he felt when he found out his late mother was a lesbian.

In promotion of his new film Street Fighter, in which he stars as the iconic boxer Balrog, Fif spoke in a new interview with Variety, published on Oct. 17. The Queens rapper discussed the new live-action action adventure film, among other topics, including a moment of vulnerability in his feature verse on The Game's 2005 hit song "Hate It or Love It," in which he addressed his mom's sexuality.

While the popular track clearly explained back then what 50 was feeling about his mom, Sabrina, being part of the LGBTQ community, he dove further into what he thought when he saw her with other women.

"When your mom has friends around, you look at them and just see friends," he said in the interview. "And how often does a woman have a female friend that she's close to that she talks with often? As a child, I just saw two women hanging out. My grandmother informed me later that there was more going on and they weren't just friends, and I was like, "Oh! Now I know what that was!" I'm not ashamed of that in any way. I grew up around that. I used vulnerability at the time I explained it, going, 'Coming up I was confused, my mommy kissing a girl/Confusion occurs comin' up in the cold world.'"

50 Cent's mother was murdered when he was 8 years old. In a 2009 chat with Interview magazine, he recalled attending her funeral. "I remember when she passed and my grandparents told me that she was going away, that she was going to be in a better place—I didn't understand that," he shared. "Went to her funeral and everything and still didn't understand what was going on. Just knew that everything that was good went away."

She was 15 years old when she had Fif.

See Rappers Who Have A Lot of Kids