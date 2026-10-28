50 Cent Files $6 Million Libel Lawsuit Against Rick Ross’ Ex Tia Kemp for ‘Highly Offensive’ Posts About 50’s Son

50 Cent has filed a $6 million libel lawsuit against Rick Ross' ex, Tia Kemp, over her "highly offensive" posts about the G-Unit mogul's 14-year-old son, Sire.

According to documents obtained by XXL, 50's legal team filed the complaint in federal court in California on Monday (Oct. 26). The suit accuses Kemp of libel, false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress for sharing multiple posts online labeling 50's teenage son as having a developmental diagnosis and claiming it was caused by his mother, Daphne Joy's, sexual proclivities.

"Ms. Kemp shamelessly used the label 'on the spectrum' as a pejorative slur hurled at a child to humiliate him and his family," the filing reads. "But autism is not shameful. What is shameful is fabricating a diagnosis for a private child, inventing a sexually degrading cause for it, and broadcasting both to a mass audience in order to degrade him."

The complaint goes on to say Kemp was sent a cease-and-desist letter, but she refuses to stop making "highly offensive" comments about Sire. 50 is seeking $2 million and asking for a jury trial.

Shortly after the filing was made, Tia shared a post on TikTok calling 50 out for getting lawyers involved and bashing the rapper, his son and Daphne.

"You can kiss your Jew lawyers in the mouth and the judge that handle the case, for all I care, b**ch," Tia said in a video.

The following day on Tuesday (Oct. 27), 50 reacted to the lawsuit being made public.

"It’s not ok to bully minors on line, kids have killed them selves over things people have said about them," he wrote on Instagram. "That gangster granny act is not gonna work no white flags."

While 50 and Tia's ex Rozay have had beef for many years, Tia only just recently started coming for 50's son. This came after 50 commented on reports that her son with Ross was allegedly pistol-whipped in Florida.

Check out the lawsuit below as well as Tia and 50's responses.

See 50 Cent's Lawsuit Against Tia Kemp and Her Response

See Ridiculous Reasons Rappers Got Sued