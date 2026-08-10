Here Are Rappers and Hip-Hop Executives With a Key to the City

In the five decades since DJ Kool Herc willed hip-hop into existence back in 1973, giving back to the community has been one of the things that has remained intact as a primary focus of the culture. Doing good for the hood is something that is engrained within hip-hop's fabric. A highly regarded form of this recognition is when rappers are presented with a key to the city.

The centuries-long tradition not only signifies that the recipient of a key to the city has provided a great benefit to a certain community as a whole. It also serves as a direct implication that a rapper is universally beloved by the places they call home.

Major cities all over the country have bestowed keys to the city upon some of hip-hop's major figures through the years. Artists like DDG beamed with pride when his hometown of Pontiac, Michigan honored him with a key in April of 2026. The popular rapper-turned-streamer was honored for giving back and representing his hometown all over the world through his streaming platform and music.

Back in June of 2023, Drake was was presented with Toronto's key to the city. The OVO leader described the honor by his home city as "one of the greatest moments" of his life. Meanwhile, in June of 2016, the city of Compton blessed Kendrick Lamar with the time-honored award touting the hometown MC as a "phenomenal artist whose work has served as a catalyst to raise a new level of consciousness for this generation."

With all that in mind, XXL highlights the many instances in which rappers and other hip-hop notables have been presented with a key to the city. Check out those who've received the honor below.

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