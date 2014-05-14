Here Are Rappers and Hip-Hop Executives With a Key to the City

It's been a hell of a week for Dr. Dre. The progenitor of G-Funk sold his stake in Beats Electronics, the company he co-founded with Interscope chief Jimmy Iovine, to Apple for $3.2 billion last week, and his sudden ascension to the richest man in hip-hop—with wealth estimated just shy of a full billion—has come with its share of perks. One of those is reported to be the Key to the City of Compton, his L.A. hometown and the setting for such classics as "California Love" with Tupac from the mid-1990s.

But Dre's not the only rapper to receive a key to the city—Mac Miller received the Key to Pittsburgh late last year, while Tyler, The Creator wanted the Key to Boulder, Colorado so much that he staged his own ceremony, giving himself a fake honorary key. Impressively creative as always, Tyler. From Diddy to Pitbull, Baby Jay to Busdriver, here are 27 times when a member of the hip-hop community has received a Key to The City. Keys open doors. —Dan Rys