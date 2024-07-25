Tupac Shakur’s Murder Suspect Keefe D Allegedly Went Undercover for Police to Try and Implicate Diddy in Rapper’s Murder – Report

Tupac Shakur's murder suspect Keefe D reportedly went undercover to try to implicate Diddy in Tupac's murder.

Keefe D Attempts to Implicate Diddy in Tupac's Death

On Wednesday (July 24), legal filings obtained by Nebraska outlet KFXL show prosecutors claiming Duane "Keefe D" Davis once went undercover and flew out to New York City with Los Angeles detectives in 2009. The reason was to allegedly try and obtain evidence linking Diddy and Harlem gangster Eric "Von Zip" Martin to ’Pac's murder. Prosecutors claim Keefe became an "active confidential informant" for a designated task force after the former Compton crip had been caught trafficking drugs. The task force was initially set up to investigate the murder of The Notorious B.I.G.

Keefe D apparently did interact with Martin "in an undercover capacity" during his time in New York. The documents claim Keefe even got into a car with Martin's sister and nephew, where he then allegedly, "tried to enlist Mr. Martin in an effort to traffic narcotics."

"Mr. Martin indicated he was out of the business but directed him to conduct his drug activities with the nephew," the document read.

Keefe also claimed in police interviews that Puff offered him $1 million to murder Suge Knight and ’Pac during the peak of Bad Boy's feud with Death Row Records. Keefe said Diddy paid him half the money after ’Pac was killed in 1996. Diddy allegedly sought out the hit because he was "scared" of the California rapper following a diss track ’Pac released aimed at Puff. That track is likely the legendary "Hit 'Em Up," though it is not named in the documents.

Police interviews with Keefe D show the former Compton crip expressing regret at ever having met the Bad Boy mogul.

"I wish I never met Puff Daddy, period. I swear to God," Keefe allegedly said. "He messed up my life, man. I was, I was rich, up under the radar, all that, man...it's all gone."

There is currently no active investigation into Mr. Combs involving Pac's murder. When asked for comment, Diddy's team told XXL, "Sources with knowledge of the investigation confirm that there is no open or pending investigation, nor is there any new information related to Mr. Combs and these claims.”

Keefe D Loses Temper in Court

This story comes after Keefe D lost his temper in court on Wednesday (July 24), claiming former LAPD detective Greg Kading had tampered with new evidence being brought into the case. Keefe D's hearing was related to whether or not he would be allowed to be bonded out of jail.

"Greg Kading had them boxes in his house for 15 years in his attic doing all kind of TV interviews," Keefe said. "Them boxes should not be allowed … it is tainted evidence. The man broke a proffer agreement!"

Kading is the person who recorded Keefe D's murder confession, where Keefe first revealed the conversation involving Diddy's payment.

As for Diddy, his rumored involvement in Tupac's murder has been a widespread conspiracy theory circling around the case for years. Diddy was first linked to the case back in 2008 alongside The Notorious B.I.G. following an investigation conducted by the L.A. Times. That investigation was later retracted due to tips and information that turned out to be false.

“This story is beyond ridiculous and completely false," Diddy said in a statement following the retraction. "Neither Biggie nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. It is a complete lie to suggest that there was any involvement by Biggie or myself.”

Diddy is currently embroiled in numerous sexual abuse allegations and lawsuits.

