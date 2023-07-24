Ice Cube Claims His Diss Song ‘No Vaseline’ Is Better Than Tupac Shakur’s ‘Hit `Em Up’ and Nas’ ‘Ether’

Ice Cube claimed in a recent interview on DJ Whoo Kid's podcast that his 1991 diss record, "No Vaseline," is better than Tupac Shakur's "Hit `Em Up" and Nas' "Ether."

Ice Cube Says His Diss Record Should Be Categorized Higher Than Tupac Shakur's "Hit `Em Up" and Nas' "Ether"

On July 11, Ice Cube stated during his time on DJ Whoo Kid's podcast, Whoo's House Podcast, that he had the best diss record out of 2Pac and Nas after DJ Whoo Kid spoke about an article by a news blog named The Root, which can be seen below. The article categorized which diss records the blog believed were the best. Noah A. McGee, a contributor at The Root put 2Pac's "Hit `Em Up" first, Nas' "Ether" second and Ice Cube's "No Vaseline" third. After DJ Whoo Kid revealed to Ice Cube at the 8:17-mark that The Root put 2Pac's song and Nas' song above his, Ice Cube wondered why they placed 2Pac in the first spot. According to the rapper-turned-actor, 2Pac needed lyrical assistance on "Hit `Em Up." Ice Cube then gave himself credit for being able to create a diss record on his own.

"How’s 2Pac number one when he needed help on that record?" Ice Cube asked DJ Whoo Kid. "Me, 'No Vaseline,' one MC."

Once DJ Whoo Kid told him about Nas' position on The Root's list, Ice Cube said although he loves Nas, he had to disagree with the blog's opinion. Ice Cube then turned the focus on "No Vaseline" and explained why his diss record was better than 2Pac's and Nas'.

I love Nas, but it’s not," Ice Cube continued. "Took out four n***as and the manager. I mean, damn! Got to give me credit for that.”

"Group was over," Ice Cube added. "I don't know if they made another record after that."

Who Does Ice Cube Diss on "No Vaseline"?

Ice Cube's "No Vaseline" was made as a response to N.W.A's disses on their 100 Miles and Runnin' EP. On the five-minute record, Ice Cube took shots at his former rap group members and manager, Jerry Heller, which can be seen below.

"Lookin' like straight bozos/I saw it comin'," Ice Cube rapped in one line. "That's why I went solo." The 1991 single comes off Ice Cube's project, Death Certificate.

See why Ice Cube said his diss record is better than Tupac Shakur's and Nas' below.

Watch Ice Cube Claim That His Diss Song 'No Vaseline' Is Better Than Tupac Shakur's "Hit `Em Up" and Nas' "Ether"