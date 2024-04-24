The 24 Most Vicious Lines in Recent Diss Tracks From Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown and More

Kendrick Lamar opened a Costco-sized can of worms back in March when he dissed Drake and J. Cole on the Future and Metro Boomin song "Like That." Since then, it's like half the hip-hop industry has been out for blood, with several diss songs being released in the last month. And some of the vitriol being tossed back and forth is off the chain.

Kendrick Lamar shocked the rap world when he went in on Drake and J. Cole.

"And your best work is a light pack/N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/N***a, bum/For all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary/N***a, bum," K-Dot raps.

It was a calm before the storm. However, Cole was the first to step up to the plate with his response "7 Minute Drill" where he trashed the Compton, Calif. rapper's catalog.

"Your first s**t was classic, your last s**t was tragic/Your second s**t put n***as to sleep, but they gassed it/Your third s**t was massive and that was your prime," Cole rhymes. Cole would go on to bow out of the beef a couple of days later But that was only the beginning.

It soon became clear the K-Dot wasn't only only person who had an issue with Drake as Rick Ross, The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky have also shaded The Boy on songs. Drake has returned fired on two tracks titled "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."

In the midst of all this, Chris Brown and Quavo have jumped into the ring, in what may be the most intense back-and-forth of them all. It's getting ugly in these hip-hop streets.

Check out the most vicious lines from hip-hop's recent diss songs from Drake, Rick Ross, Quavo, Chris Brown and more below.