Donald Trump Wanted to Unify the U.S. by Having Ye Throw a Church Service on the White House Lawn

During his tenure in office, President Donald Trump wanted to try unifying the United States by having Ye throw a church service on the White House's lawn.

Donald Trump Selects Ye to Bring Country Together

On Wednesday (July 24), a new episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen was uploaded on YouTube. In one segment of the episode, which can be seen below, host Andy Cohen sat down with Alyssa Farah Griffin, the White House's former Director of Strategic Communications, and The Real Housewives of Dubai star Lesa Milan to answer some questions from fans on video chat. Somewhere in the conversation, a man asks Alyssa about the craziest requests that hit her desk while assisting Donald Trump during his presidential term. Ironically, the inquiry involved a rapper who just so happened to attempt a run for presidency during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

"One day, he wanted to have Ye come and do a church service on the White House's lawn to unify the country and I can think of anything less unifying," Alyssa Farah Grifin said at the 1:15 mark of the video below. "But we were like, 'Not the time or place, sir.'"

Ye and Donald Trump's Shaky Relationship Explained

In the beginning of their platonic relationship, all seemed well between Ye and Donald Trump. The Chicago rapper first met up with Donald Trump in 2016 at the Trump Tower in New York City. Following their encounter, artists like Common, John Legend and YG, to name a few, expressed their disapproval. By 2018, Ye and Trump sat down at the White House, where the rapper suggested "abolishing" the 13th Amendment, amongst other ideas. Once Mr. West decided to run for president in 2020, things took a turn between the two. In 2022, Trump hopped on his Truth Social account and called the rapper a "seriously troubled man" following Ye's string of anti-Semitic comments.

Take a look at Alyssa Farah Griffin revealing Donald Trump's plans to bring the country together with Ye's assistance below.

Watch White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveal Donald Trump's Plans to Have Ye Throw Sunday Service on White House Lawn