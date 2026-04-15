Ye Says He’s Sincerely Committed to Making Amends for Past Comments, Postpones France Concert

Ye insists he's sincerely committed to making amends for his past anti-Semitic comments and postpones his upcoming concert in France.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has been facing backlash from officials in Europe as he tries to promote his new Bully album with concerts abroad. On Tuesday (April 14), Yeezy announced that he is postponing his concert in Marseille, France, which was supposed to take place in June, as he continues to atone.

"After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice," Ye tweeted.

"I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends," he added in a follow-up quote. "I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe."

Ye's decision comes after government officials in France threatened to block the performance due to the rapper's past Hitler praise, Nazi support and anti-Semitic comments.

Earlier this month, the U.K. banned Ye from performing in the country, leading to the cancellation of the Wireless Festival 2026, which he was slated to headline.

While Ye is having issues performing overseas, he was welcomed in the U.S. with open arms, as he performed two sold-out shows in Los Angeles earlier this month without a hitch.

See Ye's Tweets Announcing He Is Cancelling His Upcoming Concert in France

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